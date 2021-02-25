Engenco Limited (EGN.AX) (ASX:EGN) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Engenco Limited (EGN.AX) (ASX:EGN) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.91.

Engenco Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services and products in Australasia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Gemco Rail segment engages in the remanufacture and repair of locomotives, wagons, bearings, and other rail products for rail operators and maintainers.

