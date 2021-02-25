Engenco Limited (EGN.AX) (ASX:EGN) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Engenco Limited (EGN.AX) (ASX:EGN) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.91.
About Engenco Limited (EGN.AX)
