Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) (CVE:EL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.07

Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) (CVE:EL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 804700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.05 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

About Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) (CVE:EL)

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry. The company offers TotalSocial, a platform that focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics.

