Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Shares Gap Down to $6.15

Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $5.08. Energy Focus shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

