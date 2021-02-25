Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 1,775.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 0.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 952,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 8,779.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 723,497 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 177.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 145,259 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 11.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 116,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 373,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 68,303 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENIC stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

