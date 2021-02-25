Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Releases Earnings Results

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.17. 805,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

