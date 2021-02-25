ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENGGY. Grupo Santander lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

