Empired Limited (EPD.AX) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EPD)

Empired Limited (EPD.AX) (ASX:EPD) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.36.

In other Empired Limited (EPD.AX) news, insider Russell Baskerville 1,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd.

Empired Limited provides information technology solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company offers integrated solutions, such as cloud, enterprise content management, customer relationship management, data insight and business intelligence, digital and experience design, enterprise resource planning, expert guidance, identity and access management, infrastructure transformation, change management, Internet of Things, managed infrastructure, mobile solution, application, project management office, office accelerator, spatial, system integration, and unified communication services, as well as Azure managed services.

