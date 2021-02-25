Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) (CVE:EIL) Shares Up 1.3%

Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) (CVE:EIL) shares shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 62,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 128,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$65.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51.

About Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) (CVE:EIL)

Empire Industries Ltd. designs, builds, supplies, and installs premium entertainment attractions and ride systems for the entertainment industry. The company operates through three segments: Ride-Systems Manufacturing, Parts & Service, and Corporate & Other. The company designs and manufactures complex ride systems, and custom machinery and equipment; and supplies premium entertainment attractions.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Industries Ltd. (EIL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.