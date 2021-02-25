Emirex Token (EMRX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.62 Million

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Emirex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emirex Token has a total market capitalization of $15.68 million and $1.62 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00056374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.72 or 0.00738921 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00034692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00039468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060463 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Emirex Token (CRYPTO:EMRX) is a token. It launched on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 tokens. Emirex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

