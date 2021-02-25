Emclaire Financial Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Emclaire Financial has increased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EMCF opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.48. Emclaire Financial has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

