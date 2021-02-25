Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elementis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Elementis stock remained flat at $$1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Elementis has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

