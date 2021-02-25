Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. Element Solutions also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.10-1.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.17.

NYSE:ESI traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.26. 80,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

