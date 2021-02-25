Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,948,000 after buying an additional 5,199,820 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,672,000 after buying an additional 2,968,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,912,000 after buying an additional 1,226,456 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,718,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,789,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after buying an additional 529,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

ELAN opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.35, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

