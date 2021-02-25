EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Up 7.8%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $54.09. 5,498,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 6,790,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.06.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

