EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.2% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,159.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,238.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,206.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

