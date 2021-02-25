Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $50,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,515,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,812,000 after purchasing an additional 163,441 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 898,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,002,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $84.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.38. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,418.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,590,380. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

