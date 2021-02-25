Edison International Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.6625 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.
Edison International has increased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $75.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.
About Edison International
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.
