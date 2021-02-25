Edison International Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.6625 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

Edison International has increased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $75.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.46.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

