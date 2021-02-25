Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after buying an additional 631,664 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 336,240 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 172,221 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 138,987 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth about $2,369,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

EPC stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $37.36.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

