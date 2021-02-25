Edgeware Price Reaches $0.0198 on Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeware has a market cap of $107.86 million and $1.01 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00054422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.34 or 0.00727473 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00032362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00038343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00060023 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,040,288,099 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,171,085 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.