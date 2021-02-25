Edge Performance VCT ‘H’ (LON:EDGH) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Edge Performance VCT ‘H’ (LON:EDGH) traded down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.47). 3,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 10,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

In related news, insider Robin Goodfellow acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £11,500 ($15,024.82).

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

