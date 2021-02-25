Ecolab Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

ECL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $216.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $3,742,742.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,004 shares of company stock worth $41,798,636. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,326,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 178,728 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Ecolab by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

