Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%.

Shares of EV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.49. 46,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,758. Eaton Vance has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $74.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

