Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.30. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.28-1.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE:DEA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,011. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 162.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,066.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

