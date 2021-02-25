Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.23. 297,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 542,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a current ratio of 81.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

