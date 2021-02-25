Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Holdings Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DY opened at $79.12 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $93.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.33 and a 200-day moving average of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,761,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

