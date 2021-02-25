Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari Sells 75,000 Shares

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $4,108,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 675,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,993,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ DCT opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.55. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $59.40.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.