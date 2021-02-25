Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari Sells 75,000 Shares

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $4,108,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 675,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,993,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.55. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

