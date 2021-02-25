DRW Securities LLC Takes $6.92 Million Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 280,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,921,000. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF comprises 0.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.11. 259,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,378,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.