DRW Securities LLC Sells 42,345 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

DRW Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,345 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 130,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,051. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

