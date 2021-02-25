DRW Securities LLC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DRW Securities LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 646 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.81.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $25.36 on Thursday, hitting $554.60. 330,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,977,206. The firm has a market cap of $343.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.79, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

