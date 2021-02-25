DRW Securities LLC Acquires 4,869 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKG traded down $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $96.61. 597,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,192,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $115.15.

