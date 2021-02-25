DREP One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.84 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, DREP has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. DREP has a market cap of $28.22 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00055754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.71 or 0.00745182 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00034607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00039206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00060478 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,280.89 or 0.04499895 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

