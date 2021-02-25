Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.70% from the stock’s current price.

DRUNF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

DRUNF stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.28. 4,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863. Dream Unlimited has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $20.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

