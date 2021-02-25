Dream Finders Homes, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 2nd (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes’ (NASDAQ:DFH) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 2nd. Dream Finders Homes had issued 9,600,000 shares in its IPO on January 21st. The total size of the offering was $124,800,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During Dream Finders Homes’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFH shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $25.17 on Thursday. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

