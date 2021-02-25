DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Truist

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target boosted by Truist from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a sector perform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Get DoorDash alerts:

NYSE:DASH opened at $176.32 on Monday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $135.38 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $7,426,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $1,069,610,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $867,635,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $859,420,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.