Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PYPL stock traded down $5.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $260.15. The company had a trading volume of 268,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,847,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $304.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

