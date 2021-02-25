Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bunge news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

