Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 73.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Moderna by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $2,509,314.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,563,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,609,981.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $2,955,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,013,944 shares of company stock valued at $619,412,478 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.79. The company had a trading volume of 266,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,235,379. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.06. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $189.26.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.11.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

