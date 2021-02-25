Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 564,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,986 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares accounts for approximately 2.1% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 4th quarter worth about $274,407,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,354,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,899 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,025,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 1,369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,352. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.

