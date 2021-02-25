Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.70

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 3337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFIN. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $812.35 million, a PE ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 104,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 388,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

