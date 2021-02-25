Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%.

DGICA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. 124,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $412.79 million and a PE ratio of 7.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $66,356.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,044 shares in the company, valued at $341,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,971. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

