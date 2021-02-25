Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Position Cut by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $12,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $1,329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.96.

DPZ opened at $364.59 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.22 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.98.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

