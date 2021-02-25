Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Investec

Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DSITF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dixons Carphone from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

DSITF opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Dixons Carphone has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

