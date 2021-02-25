Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Shares of DISCB opened at $53.77 on Thursday. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

