DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.53. 373,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 226,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

The company has a market cap of $219.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, major shareholder Shaun Noll purchased 100,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 267,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,065.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 125,500 shares of company stock worth $291,125. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,301,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after buying an additional 434,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

