Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) Shares Down 3.5%

Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL)’s share price were down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $23.43. Approximately 107,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 93,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

