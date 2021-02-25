Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Trading Up 6%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) shares were up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.55 and last traded at $87.11. Approximately 3,045,838 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,390,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.18.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 4.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

