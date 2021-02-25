Dimecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $278.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 51.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $3.62 million and $278.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007750 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002414 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00195463 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.