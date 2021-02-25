Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DDS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

NYSE:DDS opened at $79.44 on Tuesday. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

