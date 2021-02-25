Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $69.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

APPS stock traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,891,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $97.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

