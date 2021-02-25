Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.55.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $135.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,847,000 after purchasing an additional 517,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,958,000 after purchasing an additional 161,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

